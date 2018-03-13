Maltese Musketeer lead protagonists in Act 2 of the Sports Boat Class

A total of five boats took part. Racing took place outside Marsamxett Harbour, off Sliema coast and consisted of six Round the Cans races, spread over two days, with each race taking approximately forty minutes.

Lead protagonists on the weekend were Adrian Gauci Borda and his crew on Maltese Musketeer. Scoring five wins from a total of six races it was their turn to claim top honours. Close in second place was Robert Ciantar’s crew on Seriously Bonkers. Seriously Bonkers was consistently chasing the Maltese Musketeer, describing the weekend action on the same lines of playing cat and mouse on an aquatic skateboard. The adrenaline kept pumping until the final sprint to the final finish on Sunday, finishing with speeds in excess of 16knots. It was a disappointing weekend for Paul Borg Cardona and his crew on Farr Out. After having a successful outing in the first race of the series, he had to settle for third place due to technical issues which made it very difficult for them to carry on with the prevailing wind conditions.

“It was a fantastic weekend and it is very encouraging to see new faces on the water. The Class has great plans for the future of local Sport Boat racing”, explained Robert Ciantar, Sport Boat Class. “Despite these being early days for the Class, substantial interest keeps being generated partly due to the Class’ unique combination of affordability, safety and speed. We look forward to keep this momentum going throughout the season”.

Race Management was led by Luca Lacitignola and his team of volunteers.

Act 3 of the Sport Boat Class is scheduled to take place on the weekend of the 7th April 2018. More information can be found on www.rmyc.org or on the Royal Malta Yacht Club and Sport Boat Class – Malta’s Facebook pages.

Results

1st Place – Maltese Musketeer (Adrian Gauci Borda, Nicolai Portelli, Fabio Galea)

2nd Place – Seriously Bonkers (Robert Ciantar, Marcus Ciantar, Duncan Camilleri)

3rd Place – Farr Out (Paul Borg Cardona, Matthew Tabone Ferrante, Alan Tabone Ferrante, Dimitri Dikikh)