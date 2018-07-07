Victory for England as they beat Sweden 2-0 to reach semi-finals

England has beaten Sweden 2-0, with headers by centre back Harry Maguire and midfielder Dele Alli taking the team to the World Cup’s semi-finals.

They will now be facing Russia or Croatia, for a chance to make it to the tournament’s finals.

Earlier

England are about to face their Swedish counterparts, as they chase their dream of winning the World Cup for the second time since 1966.

Gareth Southgate's team have defied usual expectations for the national squad, beating Colombia in the quarter-finals in a penatly shoot-out, breaking their "penalties curse", and marking the first time they won a knockout stage match since 2006.

Read also:

Will this be England’s year at the World Cup?

The mood amongst football fans in England is that of excitement and anticipation, as they hope The Three Lions can overcome Sweden, a tricky side, but not considered one of the best in the tournament.

Many England supporters in Malta will also be gathering around the island's bars, pubs and open-air venues to watch the match.

France and Belgium have already qualified for the semi-finals, and will be playing each other on Tuesday.