The final four: Who will be crowned world champion?

It's hard to believe we're just days away from knowing the teams in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

As per FIFA World Cup tradition, the two semi-finals will take place on different days with one semi-final on Tuesday, December 13 and the other on Wednesday, December 14.

The teams that come up short in the semis will have one final chance to end the tournament on a positive note in the third-place match happening on the eve of the final.

Argentina vs Croatia

Tuesday, 13 December at 8pm

Croatia shocked the world by downing favourites Brazil on penalty kicks in the quarterfinals and next they will face Argentina in the first World Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

Argentina will likely be the favourite against Croatia, but the match will be competitive. The European side knows how to keep things tight as their five matches thus far in Qatar have shown.

Croatia beat Argentina 3-0 in the group stage of the last World Cup and the teams' all-time record is even with two wins each and a draw. They split their only two World Cup meetings, with Argentina claiming a narrow 1-0 win in 1998.

France vs Morocco

Wednesday, 14 December at 8pm

Defending World Cup champions France are back in the semi-finals and they will be the favourites against Morocco, with the Atlas Lions becoming the first African team to reach the semi-finals.

Morocco was the longest shot of any of the eight teams that advanced to the quarterfinals, but they have not been a fluke. They've done it with expert defending and inspired play by their attacking front three.

Buoyed by a partisan crowd with many making the trek from Morocco to Qatar, the Moroccans have what it takes to give major problems to France and the presence of their numerous fans could be a difference maker.

Morocco have only won one match against France in 11 played all time and that came way back in 1963. Their last meeting came in 2007 (a 2-2 friendly draw).