A new chapter for a historic region
At the core of this massive regeneration project are the people, who will enjoy the best spaces and contribute value and quality to zones and sites that, for years, have needed attention
Harbours are more than waterfronts. They are where a nation’s identity takes shape. For centuries, the Grand Harbour has been our gateway to the world—a place of trade, work, and opportunity.
This week, through the launch of the Grand Harbour revival plan, we placed it at the threshold of a new chapter—one that will transform underused waterfront land into a world-class harbour city that celebrates the past while shaping a sustainable future for a historic region.
I have always believed that Marsa has enormous potential to become one of the most beautiful zones in Malta. That is what the people who live in Marsa deserve, and that is what we will give them. Others gave the Grand Harbour area black dust and pollution. My government will transform it into a quality investment area that creates wealth for all.
In Marsa, we have already delivered decisive, life-changing improvements for residents, notably through the closure of the Marsa power station and by addressing the disproportionate burden of irregular immigration with the closure of the Marsa open centre. The Grand Harbour revival plan will take this transformation to the next level.
The redevelopment of this area, the revitalisation of Marsa, and the creation of new gardens in Floriana are about unlocking the economic, social, and environmental potential of this area, transforming one of our country’s most valuable assets into a world-class harbour that works for today while belonging to tomorrow.
This new, exciting chapter in the history of Malta is about to commence. It is a long-term investment programme that will deliver sustainable workplaces, public spaces, homes, and cultural attractions that reconnect people with the Grand Harbour’s history.
We have worked in close collaboration with international design firm Chapman Taylor, known for global projects such as The Mall of Qatar and MediaCityUK in Manchester, who have assisted us in planning and visualising the revival of this location.
In Marsa, a People’s Marina shall be created with promenades, public squares and low-rise units adjacent to marine facilities. Meanwhile, the Floriana Bastion shall be transformed into a major garden and a public park.
Hundreds of new careers shall be created through the setting up of modern offices, and by attracting creative industries to this rejuvenated area. The master-planners have also envisaged for this area to house a hotel, authentic restaurants, and retail outlets—all inspired by the bastion-style architecture.
Custom House shall be adapted to house an international-standard arts and performative venue, whilst the grain silos too shall house a new arts venue. The current derelict Potato Sheds shall be refurbished to include a public promenade and a waterside food hall. Bridge Wharf and Lighters Wharf shall be restored too. The latter housing a new marina clubhouse with a local sailing focus.
The Floriana Bastions shall include gardens, terraces, and enhanced access between Valletta and the harbour’s edge.
In the Labour Party's electoral manifesto, we promised that this government would give our families more open green spaces and new spaces where they can spend quality time together. Last year, we announced that Manoel Island, White Rocks and Fort Campbell would be given back to the people; at the beginning of this new year, we are now giving the Grand Harbour area, especially Marsa and Floriana, the dignity that their people deserve.
I want the Grand Harbour area to be a jewel for all Maltese people, a place where families raise their children, new careers are created, green spaces flourish, local artists display their talents, families spend their free time, children play, and young people socialise in a safe environment.
This is what strong leadership in favour of families is about. The Grand Harbour revival plan complements Malta Vision 2050, to be launched in the coming days, which is based on sustainable development, quality of life, improved connectivity, innovation, and economic resilience.
The revival plan for this unique project follows a consultation process which will now be further expanded in the next six weeks. A pre-market consultation on the first phase of the project that encompasses the area of the former power station, will then follow.
The Grand Harbour revival strategy is Malta’s most ambitious transformation in decades. In government, we can change lives and through this huge, unprecedented regeneration project, we will, for the better. Malta’s strong economy enables it.
This unprecedented investment in favour of Maltese families can only be sustained through a strong economy, which remains the guarantee for continued social progress and a better quality of life.