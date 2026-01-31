MaltaToday's Rate the Minister survey out on Sunday

MaltaToday’s Rate the Minister survey will be published on Sunday, providing a gauge of how Robert Abela’s Cabinet is faring.

This is the second year running that MaltaToday is gauging ministers’ performances on a scale from zero to 10, providing a clear snapshot of how individual Cabinet members are perceived by the public.

The survey was conducted in the first two weeks of January before former Housing Minister Roderick Galdes resigned from Cabinet.

Respondents were asked to give each minister a rating from 0 to 10 with 10 representing a 'very good' performance.

Last year’s survey saw Finance Minister Clyde Caruana top the list, followed by Foreign Minister Ian Borg.

The survey will be published in print and online.