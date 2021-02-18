Traffic accidents down towards end of 2020

There were fewer traffic accidents and casualties in the last three months of 2020 than the year before, according to National Statistics Office data.

Towards the end of 2020, the number of reported traffic accidents reached 3,171, down by 17.4% over the same quarter in 2019.

Grievously injured persons amounted to 68, consisting of 42 drivers, 4 passengers and 22 pedestrians or cyclists. The injuries suffered by one driver proved fatal, five less fatalities when compared to the same period in 2019.

Most of those grievously injured were male (73.5%), together with one male fatality. The majority of casualties (62.1%) involved persons aged between 26 and 59.

The majority of road traffic casualties (61.1%) involved passenger cars, followed by motorcycles (32.2%) and goods-carrying vehicles (5.1%). Cyclists hit in traffic accidents amounted to seven, of which two suffered grievous injuries.

The highest incidence of road traffic accidents was registered in Birkirkara with 257 cases, followed by Ħal Qormi and In-Naxxar, with 175 and 156 cases respectively.

The Northern Harbour district recorded the most accidents with 1,137 cases or 35.9% of all accidents, while the Southern Harbour registered the highest percentage decrease in road traffic accidents at -26.2%.

Hal Safi and L-Imdina reported only two road traffic accidents each, while San Lawrenz was the only locality with just one case.