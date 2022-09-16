Advocates’ chamber condemns threats received by Magistrate Nadine Lia

The Chamber of Advocates has condemned threats received by Magistrate Nadine Lia earlier this week.

“Such criminal behaviour, intended to influence the serenity with which a member of the judiciary should be allowed to perform this delicate function, should never be allowed to happen in a democratic country which embraces the principles of justice,” the Chamber said in its statement.

The magistrate in question received an anonymous letter at her private residence, threatening to destroy her career and marriage unless she steps down.

“Are you happy! Next time obey like the others do,” the letter warned, ending with a phrase that has strong mafia undertones: “Omertà si, Sfidare no.”

Lia is locked in a judicial dispute with Repubblika after she refused a request to recuse herself from hearing a case in which the rule of law NGO has instituted challenge proceedings requesting the police to prosecute Pilatus Bank officials.

Repubblika want Lia to withdraw from the case because she is married to the son of Joseph Muscat’s lawyer, Pawlu Lia. Repubblika is insisting that Muscat’s proximity to people involved with Pilatus Bank makes Lia partial to the proceedings, given her father’s link to the former prime minister.

Lia has refused to recuse herself and Repubblika filed a constitutional case on the matter.

The NGO has condemned the threatening letter sent to Lia.

The Chamber said that it gives its full support to Lia and to all members of the judiciary who, like her, “strive to serve the best administration of justice.”

“The Chamber trusts that the Executive Police will take all the necessary steps to ensure that the perpetrator of this criminal act will be investigated and prosecuted according to the law,” it said.

A magisterial inquiry into the threat was initiated on Wednesday and Justice Minister Jonathan Attard expressed solidarity with the magistrate and condemned the act.

The text of the anonymous letter sent to Nadine Lia’s private residence:

Ghidnilek biex twarrab.

Issa oqod tpaxxa arana inkisrulek il-karriera u zwieg. Kuntenta hekk! Darba ohra obdi kif jaghmlu l-ohrajn.

Omerta Si. Sfidare No