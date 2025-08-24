Repubblika condemns consultancy contract given to Chris Cardona

Repubblika has condemned the government’s decision to appoint former minister Chris Cardona as a consultant within the Education Ministry.

According to the Times of Malta, Cardona was given a policy consultant position in the parliamentary secretariat for youth last February.

In 2020, Prime Minister Robert Abela had sacked Cardona after court testimony implicating him in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. The former minister has never been charged in connection to the case.

READ ALSO | Koħħu implicates Chris Cardona in aborted 2015 plot to kill Caruana Galizia

In a statement, the NGO questioned Cardona’s qualifications and the expertise he could offer in such a role.

The NGO also expressed concern that a figure “over whom so many shadows and suspicious associations hang” is being given influence in a ministry responsible for shaping the future of children and young people.

Repubblika argued that Cardona’s return marks another step by Robert Abela towards reversing changes he made upon taking office, and towards “the reintegration of individuals implicated in some of the worst scandals our country has ever witnessed.”