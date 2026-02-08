Santa Venera residents evacuated as precaution after cracks detected in building

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) has evacuated several residents from their homes in Misraħ il-Barrieri, Santa Venera, as a precautionary measure, following reports of structural concerns.

"With the utmost responsibility, it was decided that as a precautionary measure, some people who could be affected should leave their homes," the authority said in a statement.

The BCA and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority, together with other authorities, including the police, the Civil Protection Department, and project experts, as well as third-party experts in Misraħ il-Barrieri, are conducting an investigation after a report was received on the 138 helpline.

The decision to evacuate was made after movement was observed in a third-party building in the area over the past few hours. Crack monitors have been installed to track the situation, and the investigation continues.

This is a developing story.