Migrants disembark in Malta after nine days at sea

Migrants rescued by the Spanish fishing boat Nuestra Madre Loreto more than a week ago were disembarked in Malta on Sunday evening.

The 11 migrants on board the fishing vessel had been stranded after the Spanish government was negotiating with Libya for their return.

Human rights organisations were critical of the Spanish government’s efforts to send the migrants back to Libya, which is considered by the UN as an unsafe place.

In a short statement released on Sunday evening, the Maltese government said the 11 migrants were disembarked in Malta but will be transferred to Spain after medical checks are carried out.

The UNHCR welcomed the Maltese government's decision to disembark the migrants on humanitarian grounds. "UNHCR commends the captain and crew of the fishing boat for rescuing these people. Saving lives should be a priority for everyone. We reiterate that Libya is not considered a safe port of disembarkation," the UNHCR said.