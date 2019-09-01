menu

Budget 2020 for 14 October

Budget 2020 theme will be ‘Sustaining inclusive growth’

1 September 2019, 9:08am
Finance Minister Edward Scicluna
The government will be presenting its 2020 budget on 14 October, MaltaToday is informed.

Safeguarding the environment, sustainability in energy and water management, improving the road network, investing and promoting social justice and achieving gender balance in parliament are the government’s top priorities for the upcoming national budget.

In his pre-Budget document, finance minister Edward Scicluna said the theme for the upcoming 2020 Budget will be ‘Sustaining inclusive growth’.

He said the government will also continue with its drive to strengthen regulatory and supervisory institutions while focusing on making Malta a leading player in technological innovation and raise the quality of Malta’s tourism product.

The main contents of the pre-budget document focuses on the impact of the past budgets, a review of Malta’s economic performance as well as financial estimates.

