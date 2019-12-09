L-Istrina will go ahead, President George Vella says

President George Vella has said that the yearly fund raiser, L-Istrina, will go ahead despite the on-going political turmoil.

“Sick people do not choose when they need help”, President George Vella said.

Vella and his wife were visiting the Public Broadcasting Services, where they met with the board of directors, the management and workers of the national broadcaster.

Following the visit, an agreement was reached between the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation (MCCFF) and the Public Broadcasting Services (PBS), where the plan for this year’s edition of L-Istrina was formulated.

The agreement was signed by former Labour MEP Marlene Mizzi representing the MCCFF and PBS CEO Charles Dalli.

PBS Chairman Tonio Portughese expressed his delight at the agreement, stating that the national broadcaster has a role in social aspects.

President Vella also stressed that the PBS must inform its viewers in a critical and objective manner with the “utmost responsibility”.

The annual fundraiser will go ahead as in previous years on the 26 December.

“When the sick are involved, we all have to come together and show our collective effort despite what the country is passing through,” Vella stated.