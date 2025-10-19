Calleja and Mengoni team up for Christmas concert in Malta

World-renowned Maltese tenor Joseph Calleja has announced a spectacular Christmas concert featuring acclaimed Italian singer-songwriter Marco Mengoni on 19th December 2025 at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre in Ta' Qali.

"The festive season carries a special kind of joy, and I am honoured to share the stage with Marco Mengoni for this celebration," Calleja said. "Together, we hope to create an evening filled with warmth, emotion, and the beauty of music that unites us all."

The collaboration between the two artists promises to deliver a unique blend of contemporary and operatic artistry, bringing together soaring vocals, festive classics, and modern brilliance. The evening will feature both performers alongside the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Aurelio Belli, with the much-loved BOV Joseph Calleja Children's Choir also taking part.

Organised by Greatt with support from VisitMalta, the Ministry for Tourism, and Bank of Valletta, this Christmas concert has become a highlight of Malta's cultural calendar. Tickets will be available from tomorrow, Monday, 20th October, at 9am on showshappening.com, with early booking strongly recommended for what promises to be a sold-out performance.

Kenneth Farrugia, CEO of Bank of Valletta, said the bank was proud to support the annual Christmas concert. "Bank of Valletta has been at the forefront in supporting Malta's rich talent, and this year's collaboration with Marco Mengoni adds an exciting dimension for the audience, thereby reinforcing our commitment to the arts and offering audiences a performance of exceptional quality."

Carlo Micallef, CEO of the Malta Tourism Authority, said the organisation was delighted to support the outstanding concert. "The collaboration between Joseph Calleja and Marco Mengoni highlights the artistic excellence our islands continue to attract, further strengthening Malta's standing as a destination for unique cultural experiences."

Calleja, hailed as one of the finest tenors of his generation, has enjoyed an international career spanning more than twenty years. His emotive performances and unmistakable voice have earned him widespread acclaim while continuing to shine a spotlight on his Maltese heritage.

Mengoni is a renowned Italian artist with more than 3 billion streams, 85 platinum discs sold, multiple chart-topping albums, 10 live tours in Italy and Europe, and two victories at the Sanremo Music Festival in 2013 and 2023. He has also twice represented Italy at the Eurovision Song Contest, captivating international audiences with his artistry.