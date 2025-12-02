APS Bank launches limited-time deposit offer for investors

APS Bank is introducing a special, limited time offer as part of its Investors’ Package, available exclusively to APS Bank investors.

The offer provides a 3-month Fixed Term Deposit at a competitive interest rate of 3% per annum, for APS Bank shareholders and bondholders. This limited-time promotion will run for 1 month from Monday 1 December 2025 until Wednesday 31 December 2025. However, the Bank reserves the right to close the offer earlier at its discretion.

The initiative highlights the Bank’s commitment to providing value-added benefits while further strengthening its deposit base. Investors are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity, given the exclusivity and competitiveness of the rate.

Zoltan Horvath, Head of Propositions at APS Bank, commented: “This limited-time term deposit offer underscores our dedication to rewarding our investors with attractive solutions. Investors in APS Bank shares and bonds also benefit from higher deposit rates, waived loan fees, investment fee discounts amongst other exclusive perks; a clear demonstration of our focus on enhancing value for our investor community.”

Further details are available at www.apsbank.com.mt/investor-offers-benefits.