01.tech launches a next-generation game aggregator for iGaming projects
01.tech has launched a flexible, enterprise-grade game aggregator designed to help iGaming studios and operators streamline integrations, customise content portfolios, and scale efficiently across multiple jurisdictions
The solution is designed for studios and operators working across multiple jurisdictions and with business models of any scale.
The core idea of the product is flexibility — the ability to adapt to the specific goals and operational processes of each partner.
The aggregator enables:
- Individual management of provider availability for complex GEOs
- Creation of a unique game portfolio for each project
- Simplification of workflows — from communication with providers to launching new integrations
- Full automation of the content integration process
Key features include:
- Personalised provider configuration for any region
- Full encryption of player data during transmission to providers
- Support for free spins via API and vouchers from live providers
- Automatic game list updates every 30 minutes and image uploads via API in four formats
- Test tools for rapid verification of integrations and connection stability
- Adaptive API protocol that optimises integration time
- Built-in monitoring to detect and log provider-side issues
- Proven enterprise-level stability — zero downtime over the past six months
- UX/UI customisation — visual and interface adaptation to the operator’s brand and platform structure
The new game aggregator from 01.tech is built for companies that aim not only to connect content, but to develop a sustainable ecosystem. The product streamlines interaction between operators and game providers, reduces time-to-market, and increases control over every stage of the process.