01.tech launches a next-generation game aggregator for iGaming projects

01.tech, an innovative technology platform for the iGaming industry, has launched its own game aggregator.

The solution is designed for studios and operators working across multiple jurisdictions and with business models of any scale.

The core idea of the product is flexibility — the ability to adapt to the specific goals and operational processes of each partner.

The aggregator enables:

Individual management of provider availability for complex GEOs

Creation of a unique game portfolio for each project

Simplification of workflows — from communication with providers to launching new integrations

Full automation of the content integration process

Key features include:

Personalised provider configuration for any region

Full encryption of player data during transmission to providers

Support for free spins via API and vouchers from live providers

Automatic game list updates every 30 minutes and image uploads via API in four formats

Test tools for rapid verification of integrations and connection stability

Adaptive API protocol that optimises integration time

Built-in monitoring to detect and log provider-side issues

Proven enterprise-level stability — zero downtime over the past six months

UX/UI customisation — visual and interface adaptation to the operator’s brand and platform structure

The new game aggregator from 01.tech is built for companies that aim not only to connect content, but to develop a sustainable ecosystem. The product streamlines interaction between operators and game providers, reduces time-to-market, and increases control over every stage of the process.