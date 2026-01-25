Davos and the theatre of global leadership
Every January, the world’s most powerful people gather in a small Alpine town to discuss the world’s biggest problems. And every January, we are invited to believe that something meaningful is happening.
The speeches are polished. The panels are full. The language is lofty. The hashtags trend. And then everyone flies home.
Davos has become less a forum for global problem-solving and more a ritual of reassurance for an elite that senses, perhaps subconsciously, that the world is slipping beyond its control. It performs concern. It simulates urgency. It markets dialogue. But the gap between rhetoric and reality has become too wide to ignore.
This year’s edition made that contrast starker than usual.
On one side stood the familiar spectacle: Grand claims, self-congratulation, competing narratives, performative outrage, carefully crafted talking points for domestic audiences. On the other, buried beneath the noise, there was something rarer: Honesty.
That honesty came most clearly from Mark Carney, the Canadian prime minister.
His speech cut through the pretence with unusual clarity. He did not speak of a “transition” but of a “rupture”. He did not pretend that the rules-based order still functions as advertised. He did not hide behind platitudes about cooperation while ignoring how power is actually exercised. He named what many leaders privately understand but rarely admit publicly—the world has entered a phase where power, coercion, strategic dependency and economic weaponisation are the operating logic of geopolitics.
An uncomfortable speech
It was not a comfortable speech. It was not designed to generate applause lines. It did not pretend that multilateral institutions will magically recover their authority. Instead, it asked a deeper question: What does integrity look like in a world where many of the rituals we still perform, no longer correspond to reality?
That alone made it stand out in a week dominated by performance.
Contrast this with much of the surrounding theatre. Political leaders arrive at Davos not to speak to the world but to speak to their domestic audiences via an international stage. CEOs arrive not to rethink capitalism but to defend it in softer language. Institutions arrive not to admit failure but to repackage it as evolution. The vocabulary remains sophisticated but increasingly hollow.
Dialogue is celebrated, yet nobody listens. Urgency is declared, yet execution remains elusive. Crisis is acknowledged, yet incentives remain unchanged.
The spectacle continues because it is useful. It reassures markets. It flatters power. It sustains access. But it no longer convinces.
The most uncomfortable truth about Davos is that it reflects the same dysfunction now evident across global governance—too much talk, too little delivery. Too much signalling, too little structural change. Too many frameworks, too few outcomes.
This is why the European contribution matters, but also why it feels incomplete.
A problem of credibility
The European Commission’s message this year was intellectually coherent. It recognised that the old dependencies are untenable. It acknowledged that Europe must build genuine strategic autonomy across energy, capital, defence, technology and industrial capacity. The narrative around EU Inc., deeper capital markets, an integrated energy system, investment mobilisation and defence capability is not wrong. In fact, it is overdue. The diagnosis is sound. The ambition is commendable. The direction is broadly correct. The problem is credibility.
Europe has mastered the art of announcing frameworks. It has perfected the language of reform. It produces strategies at industrial scale. Yet delivery remains painfully slow, politically fragmented, and institutionally constrained. The distance between aspiration and implementation has become Europe’s defining weakness.
When leaders announce urgency year after year without visibly compressing timelines, urgency loses meaning. When structural reform is repeatedly declared but endlessly negotiated, reform becomes ritual. When autonomy is proclaimed but dependencies deepen, credibility erodes.
This is not a communication problem. It is a governance problem.
And this is where Carney’s intervention matters. Because he did not merely diagnose the world’s dysfunction. He placed responsibility where it belongs—on leaders, institutions and societies that continue to perform rituals they know to be partially false. He drew explicitly on the idea that systems collapse not only through coercion but through participation in fictions. That organisations, countries and elites sustain fragile orders by acting as if they still believe in narratives they privately doubt.
That critique extends beyond geopolitics. It applies equally to economic governance, corporate behaviour, institutional reform and public discourse.
Davos is not the cause of global dysfunction. But it has become its mirror.
It reveals a world that knows it is in trouble but has not yet found the courage to redesign itself at the pace required. It shows leaders who speak fluently about transformation but remain trapped by domestic incentives. It showcases CEOs who acknowledge systemic risk while continuing to optimise for short-term shareholder logic. It convenes institutions that diagnose complexity but struggle to coordinate action.
Most troubling aspect is inertia
In a world facing climate volatility, technological disruption, demographic transitions, geopolitical fragmentation, supply chain weaponisation and institutional decay, incrementalism is no longer stability. It is risk. This is why execution matters more than rhetoric.
The global economy is no longer shaped primarily by declarations. It is shaped by supply chains, capital flows, energy systems, industrial capacity, technological sovereignty and institutional resilience. Countries that understand this are already acting accordingly. They are not waiting for multilateral consensus. They are building domestic capability. They are reshoring strategic sectors. They are investing aggressively in infrastructure, skills and innovation ecosystems. They are treating resilience not as a slogan but as a national project.
Those that remain trapped in performative governance will gradually lose relevance.
Davos exposes this divergence. Some leaders arrive to showcase results. Others arrive to defend narratives. Some arrive with delivery behind them. Others arrive with documents.
The uncomfortable question is not whether Davos remains useful. The question is whether the broader architecture of global leadership still has the capacity to translate insight into action.
There is still value in dialogue. But dialogue without delivery becomes delay. And delay in a fractured world is not neutral. It compounds vulnerability.
Perhaps this is the real legacy of this year’s Davos. Not the declarations. Not the panels. Not the press releases. But the contrast between those who are beginning to speak plainly about power, dependency and resilience, and those still invested in preserving the performance of normality.
What matters most
Carney’s speech felt less like diplomacy and more like leadership. It did not offer comfort. It offered clarity. It did not pretend that cooperation is guaranteed. It argued that cooperation must be constructed deliberately, through coalitions, credibility and capability. It did not treat values as marketing language. It treated them as something that must be operationalised through strength.
That is a profoundly different tone from the language that usually dominates international forums. If Davos is to retain relevance, it will not be through more panels or better branding. It will be through more honesty, fewer scripts, more uncomfortable truths and fewer rehearsed narratives. It will require leaders to speak not as performers but as architects. Not as communicators but as builders.
Until then, Davos will continue to feel like what it increasingly resembles. A high-end conference about a world that no longer exists, discussing problems that everyone understands, using language that everyone recognises, while struggling to generate the one thing that now matters most—execution.