Valletta office will rise to six storeys despite Superintendence’s objection

The Planning Authority’s board has declared its intention to go against a recommendation of refusal by the case officer, of a permit to build a boardroom over the approved five-storey Valletta corner block owned by Pawlu Lia, lawyer to the former prime minister Joseph Muscat.

The proposed 40sq.m room would be set back from both roads.

Seven board members, including PA chairman Vince Cassar and ERA chairman Victor Axiak, indicated they would vote in favour of Lia’s development.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage had strongly objected to the development. The PA case officer insisted the addition of two storeys and a set-back office were in breach of policy, since the set-back from the façade had to be less than that of committed, adjacent properties, which was not the case on Old Bakery Street.

A final decision will now be taken in another sitting as happens in all cases when the PA board intends going against the recommendation of the case officer.

The PA had already issued a permit for the change-of-use from a residence to offices, which included a fourth and fifth-floor extension in 2017. Back then the PA board objected to the sixth-floor boardroom.

A reduced proposal resurfaced. The area is characterised by similar commercial buildings, with a height that varies between three to six floors.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage repeatedly objected to the proposal. ERA chairman Prof. Axiak justified his vote to overturn the case officer’s recommendation by pointing out that the skyline in the area is already compromised.

Architect Ian Cutajar’s photomontage showed other approved roof structures, including a canopy on the Marks & Spencer retail store, an adjacent one on Old Theatre Street, and an office block on Old Bakery Street. Cutajar insisted that it would make more sense to “seal” the whole area with development, rather than have disparate developments.

The Superintendence had also objected to all these applications but all were approved.

The architects also presented photomontages showing no impact on the skyline from long-distance views. To reduce the visual impact, a parapet wall was removed and the boardroom will be receded from the property line.

The property had sustained considerable damage and demolition in wartime, but the Superintendence says it was subsequently rebuilt in a historical style replicating its earlier form, thereby preserving a high degree of architectural value and historical continuity for a historical city like Valletta.