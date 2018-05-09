Regional park for Bormla, Zabbar and Fgura

menu

9 May 2018
Plans have been presented for an enormous regional park along fortifications in the Bormla, Zabbar and Fgura area.

The sizeable dirt car track will be developed next to the dockyard’s car park at Ghajn Dwieli.

The entire project will span along the St Aloysius and St James bastions, and the Polverista and Zabbar gates. The land is described as being “dilapidated” in the application but it also includes afforested land.

The site was identified as one of a number of “public urban open spaces” in the South Malta Local Plan.

These sites can be “upgraded” for public recreational facilities in the form of children play areas or landscaped seating areas for use by the general public. The open nature of these sites has to be retained and only low key environmental improvements can be allowed.

The application has been presented by Chris Bonnett, Senior Consultant at Parliamentary Secretariat for Youth, Sport and Voluntary Organisations.

