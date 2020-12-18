[LIVE] Compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech continues

The compilation of evidence against the man alleged to have masterminded the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, Yorgen Fenech, continues this morning.

Today, the court will be determining several procedural issues raised by Fenech's defence, including a request for the experts evaluating Melvin Theuma's psychological state, to testify in court. Other issues raised by the defence are linked to data extracted from Fenech's devices, which it wants to be given a copy of.

The team had asked that all phone taps gathered throughout the investigation, involving Melvin Theuma, Edwin Brincat, Lawrence Cutajar and Mario Tonna, be brought as evidence.

On Monday the court declared that Melvin Theuma would not be testifying in the compilation of evidence any time soon so long as an evaluation into his psychological state remains ongoing.

Daphne Caruana Galizia, an investigative journalist, died in a car bomb explosion outside her home in Bidnija in October 2017.

The compilation of evidence is being heard by Magistrate Rachel Montebello.