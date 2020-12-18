menu

[LIVE] Compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech continues

Follow us live as the  compilation of evidence against the man alleged to have masterminded the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, Yorgen Fenech, continues

matthew_agius
18 December 2020, 10:04am
by Matthew Agius
Yorgen Fenech (File Photo)
11:48 Arnaud says that he had used certain wiretaps in an interrogation for a total of 20 minutes and returned the pen drive to the person who handed it to him - understood to be a Malta Security Service representative. Kurt Sansone
11:45 Arnaud: “I cannot present things which I have no possession of. I cannot testify about things to do with the Security Services.” Kurt Sansone
11:43 Mercieca asks if Arnaud is going to exhibit the phone taps indicated in the court application. Kurt Sansone
11:43 Mercieca takes a dig at the media about a leaked recording, which the court had no idea about. Kurt Sansone
11:42 Inspector Kurt Zahra protests that questions are going beyond the remit of today’s sitting. Kurt Sansone
11:41 More questions are being asked about X (the person who cannot be named on court order) and the January recordings. Kurt Sansone
11:39 She reprimands the defence for “badgering the witness”. Kurt Sansone
11:39 The court prohibits a question by the defence. “The witness was summoned to testify for a specific reason... and don't expect the superintendent to answer questions he is not prepared for,” the magistrate says. Kurt Sansone
11:38 Fenech asks to be allowed out of the court briefly and this is granted. The sitting continues in his absence. The accused returns immediately. Kurt Sansone
11:35 The court is in an angry exchange with the defence. Mercieca is arguing that the investigation is dawdling and this in itself is a reason for bail to be granted. “When I was at the Attorney General’s office...” begins Mercieca but is cut off by the court. He continues: “We are a year into the case and these recordings aren't presented yet.” Kurt Sansone
11:29 Defence lawyer Charles Mercieca is asking specific questions but Arnaud protests that he wasn't asked to prepare for them. The court agrees with Arnaud. Kurt Sansone
11:27 The name of the person being asked about cannot be mentioned on court order. Kurt Sansone
11:27 Arnaud: “This was eight weeks ago.” Kurt Sansone
11:26 Mercieca: “In the last five times you spoke to this person, when was the last time?” Kurt Sansone
11:25 The witness explains that the persons mentioned in the recordings had been interrogated at length. Inspector Kurt Zahra intervenes, arguing that the questions made by Mercieca were a cross-examination when in fact the witness was summoned by the defence. Mercieca passes a comment about Zahra and is reprimanded by the court. Kurt Sansone
11:19 Arnaud explains that because investigations are still underway he is not in a position to grant disclosure of this evidence to the defence. The superintendent is asked to give names of those being investigated. The court prohibits the publication of the names. Kurt Sansone
11:15 Arnaud: “If I'm not mistaken, the issue of the presidential pardon came out of the discoveries found in the ice cream box.” Kurt Sansone
11:12 Mercieca asks whether the allegation that Melvin Theuma's pardon was pre-arranged emerges from the recordings. Kurt Sansone
11:11 Arnaud: “No, I used the copy given to me by the inquiring magistrate.” Kurt Sansone
11:10 Mercieca: “I imagine you made copies of this, correct?” Kurt Sansone
11:10 Arnaud: “Yes.” Kurt Sansone
11:10 Mercieca asks whether the 10 recordings discovered in January are related directly to the charges against Fenech. Kurt Sansone
11:09 Arnaud: “Melvin had his ice cream box of recordings. But it was during the examination of other devices that the recordings were discovered. The discovery was made in January.” Kurt Sansone
11:05 Mercieca asks him again to exhibit the recordings. Arnaud explains again that unless he is authorised by the inquiring magistrate he cannot do so. “The request can be made. We have no intention of hiding them,” Arnaud says. Kurt Sansone
11:03 Arnaud says that these recordings were on devices which weren't in Melvin Theuma's possession. “If I'm not mistaken they were on the laptop belonging to the daughter of the partner of Theuma,” he says. Kurt Sansone
11:02 Arnaud says that the recordings formed part of the magisterial inquiry into the murder, which is still ongoing and therefore he is not authorised to exhibit them. Kurt Sansone
11:02 Mercieca asks him about the discovery of new tapes in January and asks him to present them to the court. Kurt Sansone
11:01 The defence calls Superintendent Keith Arnaud to the stand. Kurt Sansone
11:00 He objects to the presentation or passing on of the contents of the accused's mobile phone to this court of compilation... The defence is objecting and insisting that only the testimony indicated in its court application be heard. The court refuses the request. Kurt Sansone
10:57 The court appears reluctant to grant it as it was not mentioned in a previous note. It is listening to Mercieca's objection. Kurt Sansone
10:57 Defence lawyer Charles Mercieca rebuts: “He knows what the constitutional court teaches us about this. His request is intended to confuse. It is not a worthy request.” Kurt Sansone
10:54 Parte civile lawyer Jason Azzopardi stands up and asks the court to also order the witness to hand over a copy of a hard drive. The defence objects. Kurt Sansone
10:48 The magistrate's deputy registrar is now allocating code numbers to the transcripts in the presence of the defence and prosecution. This is being done so that everyone will have the same reference numbers for the documents. It is a tedious exercise, but a necessary one. Kurt Sansone
10:42 The two transcribers say that they had transcribed eight recordings from a pen drive they had been given. They collected the pen drives from the magistrate's chambers from her deputy registrar. Kurt Sansone
10:39 The witness's deposition is suspended for now. He leaves the courtroom. The testimony is suspended until the transcript of the recordings is exhibited by the next witnesses. Kurt Sansone
10:36 Cardona says he has not changed anything of the video part of the recording, other than covering the mouths in parts where he had been requested to do so. Kurt Sansone
10:32 He says that some parts of the DVDs had to be censored and muted. It is not apparent why. Six DVDs are exhibited. He hands copies to the parties. Kurt Sansone
10:29 A court-appointed IT expert, Alvin Cardona, takes the stand to report on his task of making copies of Melvin Theuma's deposition and cleaning up the audio. Kurt Sansone
10:26 The three psychiatrists who evaluated Melvin Theuma take the stand. The court tells us that we are prohibited from publishing what they say. Kurt Sansone
10:25 Magistrate Rachel Montebello emerges from chambers and the sitting begins. She is going to decree Fenech’s application from the 9 December. Kurt Sansone
10:10 Yorgen Fenech and his family are also inside. He is discussing something with his lawyers. Parte civile lawyer Therese Comodini Cachia has just entered and is speaking with Daphne Caruana Galizia's family. Kurt Sansone
10:09 Inspector Kurt Zahra and Superintendent Keith Arnaud are here, as are defence lawyers Marion Camilleri, Charles Mercieca and Gianluca Caruana Curran. Parte Civile lawyer Jason Azzopardi is chatting with the inspectors. Kurt Sansone
10:09 We're settling in the courtroom and proceedings should start very soon.  Kurt Sansone
10:07 Good morning. Kurt Sansone

The compilation of evidence against the man alleged to have masterminded the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, Yorgen Fenech, continues this morning.

Today, the court will be determining several procedural issues raised by Fenech's defence, including a request for the experts evaluating Melvin Theuma's psychological state, to testify in court. Other issues raised by the defence are linked to data extracted from Fenech's devices, which it wants to be given a copy of.

The team had asked that all phone taps gathered throughout the investigation, involving Melvin Theuma, Edwin Brincat, Lawrence Cutajar and Mario Tonna, be brought as evidence.

On Monday the court declared that Melvin Theuma would not be testifying in the compilation of evidence any time soon so long as an evaluation into his psychological state remains ongoing. 

Daphne Caruana Galizia, an investigative journalist, died in a car bomb explosion outside her home in Bidnija in October 2017.

The compilation of evidence is being heard by Magistrate Rachel Montebello.

