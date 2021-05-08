Youth seriously injured in Bingemma valley fall
The incident occurred at around 11:30am
A 17 year-old youth from Birkirkara has been seriously injured in a fall at Bingemma valley, Mgarr.
The victim is believed to have fallen into the valley. The incident happened at around 11:30am on Saturday, the police said in a statement.
Civil Protection Department personnel and a medical team were on site to assist the man. He was later certified as having been grievously injured.
The police are investigating the incident.