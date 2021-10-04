Birdseed scattering leads to criminal charges after argument erupts

An argument over the scattering of birdseed has landed a Sliema resident in the dock this morning.

Unemployed Christopher Costa, 53, pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted grievous bodily harm, uttering insults and threats and breaching the peace, this morning before magistrate Noel Bartolo.

Inspector Jonathan Ransley told the court that at Triq Camenzuli in Sliema. He did this to feed the wild pigeons.

Costa had decided that it was one woman in particular who had reported him. He spotted his neighbour and tried to force her into his home, attempting to assault her. The police were called and he was arrested.

Costa pleaded not guilty to the charges.

His legal aid lawyer Joe Brincat requested bail. Inspector Ransley told the court that the man was depressed and prison would drive him over the edge. Instead of objecting to bail, he requested an expert psychiatrist to examine the accused.

Ransley also requested a protection order in favour of the neighbour and her family. “If he needs help we help him, we aren’t here to torment him,” said the inspector.

The accused was granted bail against a personal guarantee of €1,000. A protection order was issued in favour of the victim.

Lawyers Dustin Camilleri and Maria Sarah Vella appeared as parte civile for the victim.