Sliema double murder: Muka guilty of wilful homicide, Dragomanski guilty of aggravated theft

Daniel Muka has been found guilty of the murder of Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski, while Viktor Dragomanski was found not guilty of wilful homicide.

After nearly five hours of deliberating, jurors reached their verdict over the brutal double murder. Upon arriving in the courtroom to hear the verdict, Muka refused to sit down despite being ordered to do so by the court.

Jurors unanimously found Muka guilty on all charges including the wilful homicide of Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski, aggravated theft, unlawful possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, carrying a weapon without a licence, conspiracy to commit a crime and voluntary damage to property among others.

Meanwhile, Viktor Dragomanski was found not guilty of wilful homicide by a 6-3 vote. The jury found him guilty of theft aggravated by homicide, and unanimously found him guilty of the illegal use of a number plate. The aggravated theft verdict means that Dragomanski might also be sentenced to life in prison.

The pair had both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The murders sent shockwaves across the island. Pandolfino, a well-known art collector and entrepreneur, and Maciejowski, a British national and art dealer, were found dead at their Locker Street home on the night of 18 August 2020. Investigators described the attack as deliberate and targeted.

In court, the prosecution argued that the killings occurred during an attempted robbery gone wrong. Jesper Kristiansen, a Danish national, previously admitted to his role and is now serving a 40-year sentence after a plea bargain.

Kristiansen became a key witness for the prosecution, testifying that Muka was the ringleader who had pressured him into participating. The trio had planned to rob Pandolfino, whom they believed kept large sums of cash and valuables inside his home.

Presided over by Madam Justice Natasha Galea Sciberras, the trial spanned 12 days and heard testimony from forensic experts, investigators, and Kristiansen himself. The jury also watched hours of CCTV footage showing the masked assailants entering and exiting the Sliema property.

Throughout the proceedings, Muka appeared disengaged, often connecting remotely from prison, refusing to testify, and even declining legal representation throughout the whole trial. Despite being assigned legal aid, Muka ultimately refused any assistance during final submissions.

Dragomanski, meanwhile, maintained that he had no involvement in the planning or execution of the robbery or killings.