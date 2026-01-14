Police confiscate 21-year-old's car fitted with emergency siren

Police have confiscated a car with an illegal emergency siren installed on it, as the vehicle belonged to a 21-year-old man.

In a statement, police explained that during patrols in Rabat, they noticed a car being driven at 160km/hr.

The vehicle was eventually stopped in Siġġiewi, as police identified the 21-year-old driver. Apart from a number of irregularities, police also found an illegal emergency siren. The driver was informed that charges would be issued against him, as the vehicle was confiscated.

Earlier on Tuesday night, police also found a 25-year-old driver and a 26-year-old driver drifting in a public car park in Ta' Qali.

The drivers were stopped and police informed them that charges would be issued against them.

Police reminded the public that driving at high speeds is not only illegal, but risks people's lives. Further inspections and patrols will continue.