Bail granted over mutual assault during Fgura argument

Two men have been granted bail over charges related to a dispute between the two neightbours.

Johnny Cassar and Mark Bugeja were arraigned on 9 January. During the arraignment, the prosecution explained that police responding to the incident found paramedics assisting a man in a lower-floor apartment, who was lying on the ground in a pool of blood.

Shortly afterwards, officers encountered another man suffering from facial injuries and bleeding, as well as a woman who was also visibly injured.

According to the prosecution, blood was found throughout the building’s common areas, including the stairs and walls, and continued all the way up to the roof, where the initial argument allegedly occurred.

The court was told that, earlier that night, residents heard loud noises coming from the roof. Johnny Cassar, accompanied by his partner and carrying a licensed firearm, went up to investigate. There, he encountered Mark Bugeja and his partner, who were allegedly making noise.

In a court sitting on Wednesday, a witness testified that after hearing repeated knocking, he opened his apartment door and saw a woman with injuries on her face.

The witness stated that Bugeja’s partner appeared distressed and that it became clear Bugeja had been involved in a fight. The witness observed a cut under the left arm on one of the injured persons.

The defence teams for both accused requested bail, arguing that the men have stable employment and fixed addresses, in light of the situation having calmed down. The court found that there was enough prima facie evidence for the case to continue and to be sentenced under a different court.

After considering submissions, the court ultimately granted bail to both men, subject to strict conditions. Both men were ordered to appear for all court sittings, to refrain from approaching or contacting prosecution witnesses, and to not commit any further offences while on bail. They were released against a €4,000 deposit and a €10,000 personal guarantee.

Cassar and Bugeja are bound by mutual protection orders, prohibiting them from approaching each other or each other’s residences. These orders are to remain in force until the final judgment, and in breach, may face two years imprisonment and a fine of €7,000.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima presided over the sitting.

Inspector Francesca Maria Calleja and Miriayah Borg appeared for the prosecution.

Defence lawyers Dustin Camilleri appeared for Johnny Cassar, while lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri appeared for Mark Bugeja.