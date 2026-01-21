Man given suspended prison sentence over Marsaskala car fire

A 44-year-old man has been handed a suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to charges relating to a vehicle fire in Marsaskala earlier this month.

Francois Cassar appeared before the court on Wednesday accused of setting fire to property on 9 January 2026 in Marsaskala, in circumstances where no persons were present at the site. The prosecution alleged that the fire caused damage to property belonging to two others.

He was also charged with causing damage through negligence to a Peugeot vehicle, to the detriment of two men.

Additional charges included voluntarily disturbing public order and depositing waste in a public place without authorisation.

Despite pleading guilty, the court took into account the accused’s personal circumstances, including ongoing family difficulties and issues relating substance abuse. The court was informed that Cassar had expressed willingness to seek help and rehabilitate himself.

The prosecution requested a two-year prison sentence suspended for four years, a treatment order, compensation for the damaged vehicle amounting to €1,300, and the issuance of a restraining order in favour of the injured party. The defence had no objection to this.

The court sentenced Cassar to two years’ imprisonment, suspended for four years from the date of judgement. He was also ordered to pay a fine of €150, as well as €1,300 in compensation, to be paid within one year.

The court further imposed a three-year treatment order, requiring Cassar to receive all necessary assistance to overcome his drug addiction and any other support deemed appropriate.

In addition, a three-year restraining order was issued against Cassar for the protection of the injured parties.

Magistrate Astrid-May Grima presided over the sitting.

The prosecution was led by Joseph Camilleri Azarov from the Attorney General’s Office, assisted by Inspectors Lydon Zammit, Stephen Gulia and Kurt Farrugia.

Francois Cassar was assisted by legal aid lawyer Axel Camilleri.