San Ġwann battery factory goes up in flames

Civil Protection Malta is responding to an industrial fire in San Ġwann, with emergency teams on the scene working to contain the blaze • Residents in nearby areas, including San Ġwann and Swatar, have been advised to keep all doors and windows closed as a precaution against smoke and fumes

karl_azzopardi
29 January 2026, 7:40pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Civil Protection Department officials are at the site of the industrial fire (Photo: CPD/Facebook)
Civil Protection Malta is responding to an industrial fire in San Ġwann, with emergency teams on the scene working to contain the blaze.

Members of the public have been urged to avoid the area as emergency response operations continue and safety concerns remain.

The fire happened at a battrey factory of company Master Group close to the Birkirkara bypass.

Residents in nearby areas, including San Ġwann and Swatar, have been advised to keep all doors and windows closed as a precaution against smoke and fumes.

Authorities have called on the public to follow official updates from Civil Protection Malta and authorities for further information and instructions as the situation develops.

