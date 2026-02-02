Two men denied bail over series of vehicle thefts

Two men have been remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to a series of thefts from vehicles across several localities.

The accused are 41-year-old Gordon Albani from Żabbar and 50-year-old Alan Brown from Gwardamanġa, both of whom are known to the police and have previous encounters with the justice system.

During their arraignment, Albani told the court he is currently unemployed after allegedly suffering a knife injury a few days ago. Brown, on the other hand, said he is unable to work due to schizophrenia and has initiated the process to be assessed by a medical board.

Prosecutors said the alleged thefts began in mid-January, with the most recent incident occurring on Sunday. Police intervention at Pietà led to the suspects’ arrest just minutes after they were allegedly caught stealing from a parked vehicle.

Investigations later indicated that the same two men were allegedly involved in at least five other thefts from vehicles, all carried out towards the end of January in areas including Pietà, Marsa, and Santa Venera.

Police had been alerted earlier on Sunday morning that two men were seen tampering with cars in Triq San Luqa, Pietà. Following a search of the surrounding area, spotted two individuals matching the description. The men were stopped and arrested on the spot.

A witness reported seeing Albani inside one of the vehicles while Brown allegedly stood watch nearby. The witness also filmed the incident and provided the footage to police. A crowbar and pliers were found on the ground close to the suspects, while several bank cards were discovered in their possession.

The defence requested bail, arguing that the prosecution’s concerns were speculative and that prison was not an appropriate place for the accused. However, the prosecution objected, citing the risk of evidence tampering, the accused’s criminal records, and their alleged failure to comply with previous conditions. It stressed that the objection was not punitive but aimed at rehabilitation and public safety. The prosecution also noted that one of the accused was prescribed medication for mental health issues but was not taking it.

The court denied the request for bail and ordered that both men remain in custody.

The prosecution was led by Inspectors Wayne Bonello and Sarah Kathleen Zerafa, together with lawyers Clive Aquilina and Marcea Fenech on behalf of the Attorney General