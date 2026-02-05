Man handed suspended sentence over Żejtun domestic incident

A 44-year-old unemployed man has been handed a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to charges linked to a domestic incident and cannabis possession.

The case relates to an incident on 23 January at a residence in Żejtun, where police were called following a report of a disturbance. On arrival, officers found a woman who alleged her partner had damaged property and bitten her finger.

While searching the premises, police discovered 12 cannabis plants. The accused was arrested at the scene.

The victim later filed a report with the Domestic Violence Unit, also referring to an argument the previous day concerning power of attorney documents. She alleged threatening behaviour by the accused, including references to her late father in recordings.

During questioning, the man reportedly expressed suicidal intentions and was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital for medical assistance.

The court took into account his early guilty plea and found him guilty. He was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment, suspended for four years, and placed under a three-year probation order and a three-year treatment order. He was also ordered to pay €2,000 and fined €1,500, both payable within six months.

The accused was represented by lawyer Martin Farrugia.