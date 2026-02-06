menu

Driver grievously injured in Tal-Barrani accident

Preliminary investigations suggest that the man was driving a Toyota Toyoace which collided with a Ford Focus driven by a 70-year-old man

matthew_farrugia
6 February 2026, 10:11am
by Matthew Farrugia

A 52-year-old man was grievously injured after a traffic accident in Triq tal-Barrani in Tarxien.

The accident happened at around 2:30pm on Thursday.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the man was driving a Toyota Toyoace which collided with a Ford Focus driven by a 70-year-old man.

A medical team and officials from the Civil Protection Department were dispatched and the 52-year-old was taken to Mater Dei Hospital. He was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

