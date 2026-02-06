Two arraigned over Għargħur violent robbery and assault

Two young individuals were arraigned in connection with an alleged robbery and assault that took place in Għargħur late last year.

The accused are 19-year-old male student, and a 21-year-old woman.

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on the evening of 30 December 2025 in Għargħur.

Police told the court that on that day, they found the alleged victim and a taxi driver with a taxi that had sustained damage. The prosecution explained that the victim had travelled to the area after communicating via Messenger regarding the sale of mobile phones. An argument reportedly arose over money, during which the accused took possession of the mobile phones, beat the victim and left the scene.

The prosecution alleged that the items taken included an iPhone 12, an iPhone 17 Pro Max, a pouch, a bank card and other objects, with the total value exceeding €2,329.

The accused are also charged with causing light bodily harm to the victim, as certified by a medical report, as well as acting as accomplices to each other. Additional charges relate to voluntary damage to property, including damage to the taxi, to the detriment of the driver with the alleged damage valued at €1,945.43.

Both accused pleaded guilty to the charges brought against them.

The defence requested bail, to which the prosecution did not object. The court, after hearing both sides confirmed the bail with a personal guarantee of €5,000 with the condition that they have to be present for every court hearing and cannot talk to any witnesses.

Apart from this, the court also imposed a protection order in favour of both victims.

The prosecution was led by the Office of the Attorney General and Police Inspector Ylenia Xerri while the defence was led by Victor Bugeja and Dean Hili