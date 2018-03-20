9 months for carrying unlicensed knife while on bail for drug charges

The court recommended that the man should be given the assistance he required to overcome his drug addiction

matthew_agius
20 March 2018, 2:16pm
by Matthew Agius

A man accused of carrying a knife in public whilst on bail for drug offences has been jailed.

Inspector Godwin Scerri charged Elliot Paul Busuttil with carrying a knife in public without a permit, breaching bail, committing an offence during the operative period of a suspended sentence, breaching the peace by making a noisy disturbance and relapsing.

The accused had released a statement to the police after refusing to consult with a lawyer, he said.

34-year-old Busuttil looked down at his feet as the prosecution and defence approached magistrate Monica Vella’s bench to discuss the case out of hearing range of the public.

In February Busuttil had been released on bail after being charged in connection with a police raid on a Bugibba drug den.

Lawyer Ishmael Psaila entered a plea of guilty on behalf of the accused. He asked that the man not be held at CCF but Mt Carmel and be admitted to a drug rehabilitation program.

Asked by the court, Busuttil said he understood the implications of pleading guilty and reaffirmed his plea.

In view of his admission of guilt, the court sentenced the man to a fine of €116 for the knife charge and 9 months imprisonment for the other charges, recommending that he be given the assistance he required to overcome his drug addiction.

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
More in Court & Police
19-year-old hit by car in Msida
Court & Police

19-year-old hit by car in Msida
9 months for carrying unlicensed knife while on bail for drug charges
Court & Police

9 months for carrying unlicensed knife while on bail for drug charges
Matthew Agius
Convict asks for sentence set-off
Court & Police

Convict asks for sentence set-off
Matthew Agius
Two more road fatalities reported
Court & Police

Two more road fatalities reported
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe