MCVS starts discussion with legislator on regulation changes

The Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector (MCVS) has presented its recommendations on how to regulate the sector.

Earlier this week the council presented its position to Clifton Grima, Parliamentary Secretary for Sports, Recreation and Voluntary Organisations and Kevin Cutajar, Shadow Spokesperson for Voluntary Organisations by means of a document including recommendations brought forward by the sector itself.

In a statement on Saturday, the Council said it “believes that through communication and discussion with the legislator, our proposals will be accepted, and agreement will be reached before these regulations become enforceable in July 2021. To this effect the Council yesterday met with the Hon. Grima to initiate discussions on these regulations.”

“The MCVS stressed that the regulations are there to be followed and as such, is obliged to ensure that any regulations are fair with all stakeholders involved. The Voluntary Sector is the backbone of our Society with genuine values and any breaking of the law would tarnish the good reputation voluntary organizations have built over the years,” it said.

The MCVS reiterated its commitment to continue to work with all stakeholders, saying it is committed to its legally recognised responsibility to act as the voice on behalf of Voluntary Organisations in Malta and Gozo.