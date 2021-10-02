COVID-19: 35-year-old woman passes away, 24 new cases registered

24 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Saturday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

During the last 24-hours, a 35-year-old woman passed away while positive for COVID-19, and the total number of deaths stands at 459.

Active cases stand at 313 after 21 recoveries were registered.

There are currently six coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, but none are in ITU.

Until yesterday, 826,504 vaccine doses were administered, of which 13,720 were booster doses.