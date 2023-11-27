Wasteserv unaware of inquiry findings in worker's death, rejects responsibility

WasteServ has rejected accusations that its management is responsible for the death of Joseph Ellul, following leaks from the magisterial inquiry into his death.

Joseph Ellul lost his life at the Marsa incinerator facility on 10 May 2022.

On Monday, lawyer Jason Azzopardi took to Facebook to publish the conclusion of the magisterial inquiry into Ellul's death. In a post, Azzopardi stated that the inquiry had enough evidence to charge WasteServ's CEO and other officials with involuntary homicide.

Azzopardi also said that the Attorney General had received the inquiry seven months ago.