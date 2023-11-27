Wasteserv unaware of inquiry findings in worker's death, rejects responsibility
WasteServ has reacted to a Facebook post by Jason Azzopardi, which allegedly shows the findings of a magisterial inquiry into the death of a WasteServ worker
WasteServ has rejected accusations that its management is responsible for the death of Joseph Ellul, following leaks from the magisterial inquiry into his death.
Joseph Ellul lost his life at the Marsa incinerator facility on 10 May 2022.
On Monday, lawyer Jason Azzopardi took to Facebook to publish the conclusion of the magisterial inquiry into Ellul's death. In a post, Azzopardi stated that the inquiry had enough evidence to charge WasteServ's CEO and other officials with involuntary homicide.
Azzopardi also said that the Attorney General had received the inquiry seven months ago.
Reacting to this, WasteServ stated they are unaware of the inquiry's findings, and so the company is unable to comment on the incedent.
"This news was leaked to the press by lawyer Jason Azzopardi, who has taken it upon himself to leak select excerpts of a confidential magisterial inquiry," the company stated.
In light of these accusations, the company rejected that it is responsible for Ellul's death, stating that he, "died as a result of an unforeseeable accident. On top of that, WasteServ, "condemns attempts by Jason Azzopardi to compromise its personnel’s presumption of innocence and distort the course of justice through an unauthorised leak, which will now see them subjected to a trial by social media."
Finally, the company said that its employees were shocked and traumatised by Ellul's death, concluding by saying that it has done everything possible to support his family.