Worker who died at Marsa incinerator identified as Joseph Ellul

A worker identified as 38-year-old Joseph Ellul lost his life at the Marsa incinerator facility on Tuesday.

Police have confirmed that the man from Marsaxlokk died on site and investigations are ongoing to establish the dynamics that led to his death.

The police said that it was called in at 9am at the incinerator because a man had suffered injuries while working there. "A medical team from Mater Dei Hospital was on site but unfortunately the 38-year-old Marsaxlokk resident was certified dead on site," the police said in a statement.

Magistrate Elaine Mercieca is leading an inquiry into the case.

The incinerator is operated by Wasteserv, the state waste processing agency, and is used to dispose of clinical and abattoir waste.