Petition launched to prevent landlords from evading rent increase cap

A parliamentary petition has been launched against landlords who evade the annual rent increase cap by evicting tenants each year and replacing them with new ones who are charged significantly higher rents.

Maltese law limits rent hikes for renewed leases to a maximum of 5% annually.

The petition argues that a loophole allows landlords to issue a three-month notice of non-renewal and then re-let the same property at a much higher rate.

“This practice causes instability, forcing families to relocate and disrupting lives,” the petition states.

Activist Patricia Graham, who initiated the petition, warned that soaring rents are driving many households closer to poverty.

“Families often share a single bedroom for €800–€1100 a month and hesitate to sign leases longer than a year due to fears of unaffordable rent increases.”

The petition has so far collected around 500 signatures, as those wishing to sign it can do so here.

It is calling for the 5% rent increase to be tied to the original rent registered with the Housing Authority. The petition also wishes to see measures aimed at preventing the termination of contracts for raising rents.

Finally, activists behind the petition called for authorities to encourage long-term lease agreements and better protection for tenants.