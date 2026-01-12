Maltese AI innovation to help patients manage pain seeks global recognition

Some of the most powerful breakthroughs in medicine don’t happen in operating theatres or research labs, they begin as ideas.

Project Morpheus, the University of Malta’s flagship innovation in pain management, is one such case. Born from observation during a visit to the heart of Silicon Valley, it has grown into an internationally recognised therapeutic platform, now seeking full medical certification, patent protection, and global adoption.

It was during a visit to Stanford University, in the centre of California’s tech-rich Silicon Valley, that Alexiei Dingli, an AI professor, encountered a basic virtual reality system being used with burn patients undergoing treatment. The idea was promising. It used distraction to reduce pain, but Dingli saw its limits. The system was static, non-responsive, and not tailored to the patient’s emotional state. He returned to Malta with one question: What if artificial intelligence could be used to adapt the experience in real time, based on the patient's current state?

That question became the starting point for Project Morpheus, which officially launched in 2018. The first academic work on the concept was a PhD thesis funded by the Vodafone Foundation, marking the beginning of what would become a multi-year, multi-phase development effort.

But unlike many academic projects that remain theoretical, Morpheus set its sights on clinical impact from the start, aiming to create a product that could not only work in hospitals but be safe, effective, and certified for real-world use.

The science behind Morpheus is rooted in the Gate Control Theory of Pain, which suggests that perception of pain can be altered by emotional and cognitive factors. By using a VR headset paired with a smartwatch, Morpheus immerses the patient in a fictional world and, more importantly, tracks physiological signs such as heart rate, adjusting the virtual environment accordingly. If the patient shows signs of distress, the system calms the scene. If the patient appears disengaged, the stimulation is increased. This real-time feedback loop, driven by affective computing algorithms, sets Morpheus apart from passive distraction tools.

Yet technological brilliance alone doesn't bring a product to market. Over the years, Morpheus secured support from a series of different funding streams, reflecting its growing promise and public value. Subsequent development was supported by Xjenza Malta, the national platform promoting science and innovation, and programmes such as the Fusion R&I Technology Development Programme LITE. This consistent support enabled the project to evolve, progressing from a laboratory prototype to a clinical tool.

A major milestone in that transformation was the filing of a formal patent application, which protects the unique integration of biofeedback, AI, and immersive design that Morpheus uses to create an adaptive therapeutic system. The patent not only secures the intellectual property but also signals the project’s readiness for licensing, investment, and scaled deployment. Meanwhile, there is an ongoing application for Class I Medical Device Registration under European Union regulations, a requirement for any tool used in clinical settings. Once approved, Morpheus will be authorised for use in hospitals and clinics across the EU, a critical step towards real-world adoption.

Over the last two years, Morpheus has gained increasing international recognition. In 2024, it was featured on a panel at MedTech Malta, where it introduced its human-centred innovation to a regional audience. In 2025, it returned to MedTech’s Start-Up Village, showcasing a fully operational version to health-tech investors, clinicians, and regulators. Its global academic credentials were cemented by its participation in two leading conferences in Japan. Both presentations showed the technical underpinnings and clinical findings, placing Malta’s contribution firmly on the global stage.

Later this year, the team is scheduled to appear at the World Health Expo in Dubai, participating in workshops and strategic discussions aimed at fsecuring unding, partnerships, and international rollout.

“Morpheus doesn’t aim to replace doctors or drugs, but to support them, offering children a chance to escape, to focus on something other than pain, and to feel a sense of control in a setting where control is often lost,” Dingli told MaltaToday.

The device’s journey from an idea sparked at Stanford to a product preparing for European medical certification shows how a small country like Malta can shape the future of healthcare. “The long road from academia to global recognition is never easy,” Dingli said. But with Morpheus, he believes Malta is proving that “it’s not only possible, but worth every step”.