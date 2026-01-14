Gozo Channel to have four ships in fleet by 2029

Updated with Gozo Business Chamber reaction

Gozo Channel will have two new ferries in 2029, government has announced.

This was announced amid other measures that form part of government’s strategy to enhance the connectivity between Malta and Gozo.

One of the ferries will be able to carry 250 vehicles at once and will cost €65 million, as this ship will be used during the peak hours of traffic between the two islands.

The other ship will be able to carry 75 vehicles at a time, and will cost €45 million. The current vessels in the Gozo Channel fleet carry 150 vehicles.

With regard to the company’s existing three ships, these will undergo a €20 million upgrade over a six-year period.

One of the ships will be tweaked to carry large cargo vehicles, as this vessel will have two daily trips that will dock at the Freeport, Ras Ħanżir in Corradino, and the Mġarr harbour. It was explained that the frequency may be doubled during peak periods.

On the subject of the notorious MV Nikolaos which is currently being leased by Gozo Channel, government announced that it will issue a call to lease a new vessel in the coming months.

With the planned changes, a total of four vessels will cross between Ċirkewwa and Mġarr, one vessel will carry cargo from Malta to Gozo, and the Fast Ferry service will remain in place. Meanwhile, it was said that new connections to Gozo from Sliema and Buġibba are being developed.

The new fleet will take around three and a half years to be fully operational.

During a press conference on Wednesday, it was explained that some of the vessels may be electrified, but studies on the issue still need to be conducted.

Gozo Business Chamber welcomes development

The Gozo Business Chamber has welcomed the development, saying it reflects both the substantial increase in traffic between the two islands and the positive economic momentum registered in recent years.

“Such a long-term plan provides greater certainty for the local community as well as for the business sector in the years ahead,” it said. “The Chamber also notes the investment in two new vessels, which are expected to provide greater operational flexibility to Gozo Channel. Furthermore, the introduction of a service between the Malta Freeport and Gozo is a significant step, reflecting the growing number of Gozitan companies expanding their operations, alongside increasing import and export volumes.”

The Chamber also welcomed the establishment of the task force announced in the Budget, which is expected to be launched in the coming days and will focus on accessibility at the Mġarr Harbour. “This initiative is essential to ensure that the investment announced today delivers the maximum possible impact.”