[WATCH] Malta Eurovision Song Contest 2026 begins tonight with semi-final

Malta begins the journey to select its Eurovision 2026 representative tonight as 18 artists compete in the semi-final of the Malta Eurovision Song Contest (MESC).

The semi-final takes place at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre in Ta’ Qali, with 12 acts advancing to Saturday’s grand final. The show starts at around 8:30pm.

The competing artists

Tonight’s semi-final features 18 artists competing for a place in the final:

1. Aidan – “Bella”

2. Ema – “Achikuku (Don’t Think About It)”

3. Chess Galea – “Shout It Out”

4. Liston Bongailas – “Mela”

5. Franklin Calleja – “Guide You Home”

6. Kelsey Attard – “Perfectly Broken”

7. Matthew Cilia – “Brutality Mentality”

8. Mark Anthony Bartolo – “Mumenti sbieħ”

9. Denise – “Trophy”

10. Kurt Anthony – “On the Borderline”

11. Rhiannon Micallef – “Hold Myself Up”

12. Stefan Galea – “Pose”

13. Matt Blxck – “Ejja lejja ħdejja ’l hawn (The flute)”

14. Adria Twins – “Nerġà nqum”

15. Kelsie Borg – “Let a Girl Breathe”

16. Mychael Bartolo Chircop – “My Sweet Angel”

17. Janice Mangion – “Univers”

18. Nathan Psaila – “Ganador”

The 12 finalists will be chosen through a combination of jury votes (50%) and public televoting through phone calls and SMS (50%).

The grand final will take place on 17 January, with the winner representing Malta at the 70th Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna in May.

The semi-final will be hosted by Destiny Chukunyere, Gaia Cauchi, and Keane Cutajar. The event will also feature special guest performances by international artist Tommy Cash and local performers Jamie Cardona and Ivan Grech.

Fans can follow backstage coverage on Il-Green Room, where presenter Ron will provide behind-the-scenes access with artists and guests.

Malta’s 2025 representative, Miriana Conte, brought the country to their first Eurovision final since 2021 with her song “Serving" finishing in 17th place with 91 points.

Bonnici visits Eurovision venue

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici visited the venue today as preparations for the semi-final got underway.

“Today, the Eurovision Song Contest in Malta starts. I had the opportunity to spend some nice time with the people who work behind the scenes," Bonnici said.

He highlighted that the workers are truly dedicated and that their contributions are crucial to the success of such an event.