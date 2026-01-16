Southern residents can now apply for government’s Irrinova Darek scheme

Homeowners and tenants in 16 southern localities can apply for renovation grants of up to €15,000 under the latest round of the government’s Irrinova Darek scheme.

Funding will rise to €16,000 if solar panels or a heat-pump water heater are installed.

The scheme was launched on Friday by Justice and Construction Reform Minister Jonathan Attard and Building and Construction Authority (BCA) CEO Roderick Bonnici. It targets works that reduce energy consumption and improve a property’s Energy Performance Certificate (EPC).

Solar panel installations will be co-financed at 50%. For households receiving the in-work benefit, government support can cover up to 90% of the total cost, while middle-income families may receive up to 75%.

Attard said the previous call in the northern region attracted around 2,200 applications, with 1,900 progressing to the second phase. Applicants who pass this stage are required to appoint a registered architect or engineer who is also an energy assessor.

The minister said the scheme aims to improve living standards while cutting energy bills and supporting Malta’s long-term sustainability goals under Vision Malta 2050. He also said the grants are designed to prioritise lower-income households.

Eligible works include insulation, renewable energy systems, efficient lighting and air-conditioning systems, and the replacement of apertures to improve insulation. Bonnici said projects must be holistic and lead to a measurable improvement in energy efficiency.

Applications will be open from 19 January to 28 February and must be submitted online at bca.gov.mt. The scheme is open to homeowners and tenants, provided the works improve the EPC rating.

Residents of Ħal Qormi, Żejtun, Birżebbuġa, Ħal Għaxaq, Gudja, Luqa, Ħamrun, Marsaxlokk, Marsaskala, Santa Venera, Santa Luċija, Xgħajra, Ħaż-Żabbar, Fgura, Raħal Ġdid and Ħal Tarxien are eligible under this third call.

Irrinova Darek is being rolled out nationwide over five years, including Gozo, with a different region covered each year in line with the Local Councils Act.