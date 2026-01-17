Momentum celebrates first anniversary, promises to stay close to the public

Momentum has promised to continue the fight for transparency while staying close to the public as it celebrates its first anniversary as a party.

The party looked back on its first year, describing it as, “full of hard work, bold ideas, and unwavering action in defence of transparency, accountability, and citizens’ rights in Malta.”

Momentum explained that it used its first year to build itself up internally while developing policies on sectors such as the economy, education, and good governance.

“These policies were shaped through research, public engagement, civil society involvement and expert consultation. Throughout it all, Momentum stood firm in favour of justice, fairness and accountability.”

Remarking on one of its first major actions, Momentum said that it fought corruption when its chairman, Arnold Cassola, exposed Clayton Bartolo and Clint Camilleri after the latter gave the former’s girlfriend a job she was unqualified for.

Other actions included calls for audits of the Fortina concession and Ta’ Qali gravel cases. “Key campaigns included calls to return Manoel Island, Fort Tigné, and Fort Chambray to the public, putting citizens, heritage, and open spaces above private speculation.”

Momentum reminded that it organised a parliamentary petition on the issue of tourist disturbance, proposed solutions to the impact of mass tourism, and supported a residents’ protest in Swieqi against overdevelopment and weak enforcement.

Mark Camilleri Gambin, General Secretary of Momentum, said: “Momentum was founded to offer an alternative to the normalisation of corruption, secrecy, and abuse of power. Our first year shows that building a fairer Malta requires persistence, organisation, and the courage to stand with residents and communities.”