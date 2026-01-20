Central Bank appoints first woman deputy governor

The Central Bank of Malta has appointed Rita Schembri as deputy governor responsible for monetary policy at the Central Bank of Malta for a five-year appointment made by the President on the advice of the government.

Prime Minister Robert Abela described the appointment on social media as a milestone for gender representation in Malta's financial sector.

The appointment of Rita Schembri as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Malta marks the highest financial sector position ever occupied by a Maltese woman in Malta's history.



Her role will continue to address gender imbalance in Eurosystem monetary policy formulation. - RA — Robert Abela (@RobertAbela_MT) January 20, 2026

Schembri has led the Central Bank's Economic Analysis Department since 2018. During this time, she has sat on the European Central Bank's Monetary Policy Committee and various working groups, including those dealing with fiscal matters and macroeconomic forecasts.

She has also served as the bank's delegate on several national bodies, including the Malta Statistics Authority, the Building Industry Consultative Council and the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development.

She joined the Central Bank in 1999 as a research economist working across the Governor's Office and the External Relations Office.