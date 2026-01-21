Prime Minister acknowledges GWU's work in improving workers' conditions

Prime Minister Robert Abela said that working conditions in Malta have improved due to progressive leadership and social dialogue, as he addressed the General Workers’ Union (GWU) annual congress.

Abela spoke of the role of social dialogue in improving workers’ conditions, even during geopolitical pressures.

Abela praised the GWU’s contribution to Malta’s development, saying it was crucial in achieving social progress and securing important gains for workers.

He said that continued improvements in workers’ conditions were made possible by progressive forces within the country, including trade unions such as the GWU.

Through collective efforts, he added, 41 collective agreements were concluded last year, benefiting thousands of public service and public sector workers, with more than half of them negotiated with the GWU.

The Prime Minister said government remains committed to workers’ rights, fair wages, and strong social support, particularly for the most vulnerable. He stressed that these depend on a resilient economy.

He stated Malta must remain attentive to workers’ needs within a fast-moving economy, which means the focus is no longer only on job creation, but on providing quality and fulfilling careers.

On AI, Abela reminded that government investment in workers would continue to increase, ensuring they are equipped with the skills needed to make use of such technologies.

He also noted that Malta’s national AI strategy has now been updated to maintain the country’s position as one of the most AI-friendly nations.

Meanwhile, PN Deputy Leader Alex Perici Calascione said that since its founding 83 years ago, the General Workers’ Union has evolved significantly, both politically and socially, alongside major changes in working conditions for employees.

Perici Calascione stressed the importance of advancing public projects guided by accountability and transparency to improve quality of life, while also ensuring the country creates meaningful opportunities for young people, especially to help them afford their first home.

Perici Calascione added that the union shared agreement with several proposals put forward by the Nationalist Party, including calls for COLA to be tax-free and initiatives aimed at improving work-life balance.