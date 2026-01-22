Trump says US exploring Greenland deal after tariff U-turn

President Donald Trump said the US is exploring a potential deal on Greenland after talks with Nato as he backed off threats to tariff European allies that had opposed his plans for America to acquire the island.

On social media, Trump offered few details about a discussion that both he and Nato described as "very productive".

After rattling the transatlantic alliance with weeks of rhetoric, the US president said the meeting had led to the "framework" of a potential agreement.

But there was no suggestion of a deal that might meet Trump's demand for "ownership" of Greenland, an ambition he restated at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, while also ruling out military force.

On Truth Social on Wednesday, the US president said: "We have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region.

"This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all Nato Nations."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff would "report directly" to him, Trump added, as negotiations continued.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said in a statement: "The day is ending on a better note than it began."

He added: "Now, let's sit down and find out how we can address the American security concerns in the Arctic while respecting the red lines of the Kingdom of Denmark."

After meeting Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte at the Swiss Alpine resort, Trump told reporters the possible deal could involve mineral rights.

He also said European allies could work together on Trump's other plan for a Golden Dome defence system to protect the US from long-range missile strikes.

Along with Greenland's strategic location, the US has spoken about the island's vast - and largely untapped - reserves of rare earth minerals, many of which are crucial for technologies including mobile phones and electric vehicles.

"It's the ultimate long-term deal," Trump told reporters. "It puts everybody in a really good position, especially as it pertains to security and to minerals.

"It's a deal that's forever."