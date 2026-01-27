No room for complacency in nightclub safety, warns Philip Fenech

There is no room for complacency on safety standards in nightclubs, Philip Fenech has warned, urging owners to be more vigilant after a tragic Swiss bar fire.

A veteran of the entertainment industry and deputy president of the Malta Chamber of SMEs, Fenech was reflecting on the aftermath of the New Year’s Eve Swiss tragedy.

Fire exits, he emphasised, should not be blocked in any way with empty cases or any other equipment, but should be kept free as the law requires.

He supports an outright ban on indoor bottle sparklers, which have been blamed for the bar fire in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. Investigations have revealed that the fire started after sparklers attached to champagne bottles ignited soundproof foaming that lined the ceiling of the basement bar. The blaze killed 40 people who were celebrating inside the club and left 116 injured, 83 of them sustaining severe burns.

“I will definitely, not only support such a ban, but I have also asked for the industry to self-regulate themselves and set an example by doing it themselves of their own accord,” Fenech said, adding that some establishments have already shifted towards safer alternatives.

Reflecting on the Swiss tragedy, Fenech said: “It was very distressing because Switzerland is known for its high standards and authority when it comes to good practices, showing us all that there is never any room for complacency.”

However, he stressed, responsibility extends far beyond written rules. “Responsibility goes beyond what is on paper, because you can have a good structure, but then at the end of the day, it’s how you manage that structure that ultimately counts,” he said.

Fenech said that when it comes to evacuation procedures, clubs are required to discuss evacuation drills during the licensing process, and staff must be given appropriate training

courses. But the issue, he added, was whether establishments keep up to date, especially when staff turnover is high.

It is management’s responsibility to ensure all employees remain informed and that safety equipment, such as fire extinguishers, are regularly checked and maintained according to their expiry dates, he said.

Regulations are in place through the Malta Tourism Authority and Civil Protection Department, Fenech emphasised. But the biggest issue lies in what isn’t written in the

conditions and how the venues actually implement the rules on a day-to-day basis.

Regarding capacity limits, every club has its own licensed capacity set by the MTA according to the venue’s size. However, enforcement falls to the management itself, with security potentially monitoring numbers at the door.

Fenech acknowledged that whilst inspections are conducted, the question remains whether they are done regularly enough in view of the number of establishments operating across the islands.

But insurance companies, Fenech noted, conduct their own risk assessments before issuing policies, making it their economic interest to ensure venues meet safety standards.

Fenech defended the current drinking age limit, which is set at 17, insisting safety is not a matter of age but of proper protection for all patrons.

“When it comes to safety, we have to protect anybody of any age,” Fenech said, noting that the Swiss tragedy, which included victims under the legal entry age, was no more tragic because young people died.

But Fenech noted that the drinking age is an issue that goes beyond clubbing and touches on family gatherings, among other traditional events, where alcohol plays a significant part.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the Swiss tragedy, the political party Momentum called for sweeping reforms to Malta’s nightclub safety framework and urged the authorities to act pre-emptively.

“We cannot wait for a local disaster to dictate our standards. We need a shift from

reactive investigation to proactive prevention,” Momentum Secretary-General Mark Camilleri Gambin said. “Safety shouldn’t be just a promise. We are asking for a policy that turns that promise into a guarantee.”

Momentum made several proposals, including a legal requirement to make audio systems interlinked with fire alarms so that music is cut off immediately during an emergency. The party also called for a ban on the use of sparklers and fire effects in enclosed venues that are not equipped to handle them safely.

It also called for a national education campaign to help young people spot risks and emphasised the need for random inspections to regulate capacity of venues and ensure emergency doors are clear, unlocked and functional.