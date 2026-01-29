Government rolls out free HIV prevention medicines PEP and PrEP

Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela has announced the introduction of free PEP and PrEP medicines, which are aimed at preventing HIV infection.

PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis) is now available free of charge for anyone who may have been exposed to HIV, regardless of the type of exposure.

Until now, PEP was only available free of charge in limited circumstances, such as workplace exposure or in cases of rape. Eligibility for free PEP has now been extended to include all types of exposure, including consensual sexual exposures, other occupational exposures, or any other exposure.

The second medicine being announced is PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis), which is indicated for individuals or key groups who may be at risk or potential risk of HIV exposure, according to international guidelines. To access free PrEP, people must make an appointment at the GU clinic in Malta or Gozo for assessment by a specialist.

“By making PEP and PrEP available free of charge, we are putting prevention at the centre of our health policy and ensuring that no one is left behind,” Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela said. “This is a measure based on evidence, human rights and solidarity, which will contribute to a healthier population and to Malta continuing to advance towards the goal of ending HIV as a public health threat by 2030.”

Malta is aligned with the accelerated targets of UNAIDS to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030. This forms part of the concept of “Treatment as Prevention”, which also reduces transmission of infection in the population in the interest of public health.

Prime Minister Robert Abela announced a week ago the government would provide free HIV prevention medicines from the end of January. He said PrEP and PEP medicine would be made available free of charge by 29 January. The Prime Minister said the decision “required courage” and could be controversial, but stated it was the right thing to do.

The measure forms part of a broader sexual health strategy being implemented by the government.

The public is encouraged to contact healthcare professionals at the GU clinic during clinic hours or attend one of the Primary Healthcare Centres if the exposure was sexual.

In cases of rape, people should go directly to the Emergency Department, whilst workplace exposures should be addressed to the Infection Control Unit of the relevant health service.

More information about access to PEP and PrEP, as well as sexual health, can be found here.