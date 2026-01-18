‘Intense months ahead’ Abela warns after Trump push for Greenland

Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Sunday the coming months will be intense for the international community following statements by the United States President Donald Trump.

Speaking on Sunday, Abela said warned the coming months would be demanding in light of recent geopolitical developments, including recent statements by US President Trump on Greenland and tariffs announced on EU member states.

The Prime Minister praised Malta's "strengthened ties with the United States," crediting Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg's work as foreign minister for resolving previous "challenges".

He stressed the need for careful diplomacy as his statements on geopolitical ongoings are closely followed by foreign leaders.

Speaking during a television interview on Sunday marking six years since he became Prime Minister, Abela said Malta was among four member states which opposed a "reparations loan" guaranteed by Russian assets, “which could have exposed the EU to potential damages of between €200-400 billion.”

The PM said Malta's position was vindicated when the Council ultimately adopted a different approach to supporting Ukraine.

Free HIV prevention medication

Abela also announced government will provide free HIV prevention medicines from the end of January. He said PrEP and PEP medicine would be made available free of charge by 29 January.

“This is a pledge we made in our electoral manifesto, and on 29 January we will be implementing the free provision of medicines known as PrEP and PEP, which are both aimed at HIV prevention but work for different circumstances," the Prime Minister said.

PrEP is a long-term medicine used for prevention, whilst PEP is used in cases of accidental or one-time exposure, he explained. The measure forms part of a broader sexual health strategy being implemented by the government.

Abela said the decision “required courage” and could be controversial, but stated it was the right thing to do.

The Prime Minister said 2026 would be marked by the formal launch of Vision Malta 2050 following what he described as the largest public consultation process the country has ever undertaken.

He announced several major environmental projects as priorities for the year, including the hand back of Fort San Salvatur to the state.

On White Rocks, Abela said the public call for the development of the property would be formally closed in the coming days following a public consultation process with children.

He noted White Rocks and Manoel Island together would provide an area the size of Valletta for families to enjoy as an environmental space.

The PM announced tenders for the construction of an intermediate care facility at St Vincent de Paul Residence would be issued in the coming weeks. The 300-bed facility would be specifically designed for elderly residents.

He also spoke about the ongoing evaluation process for the expansion of the emergency department and psychiatry services at Mater Dei Hospital.

Abela defends government’s economic policy

The Prime Minister defended the government's economic policy, saying Malta would reach the 3% deficit target agreed with the European Commission ahead of schedule, whilst implementing the most expansionary budget in the country's history at €9.3 billion.

He criticised the Nationalist Party's financial credibility, noting the party's own debt exceeds €2.3 million whilst its assets are less than half that amount.

The Prime Minister also highlighted recent tax cuts, including the elimination of income tax on the first €60,000 of annual income for couples with two children, which came into effect this month. "From this January, the first €3,200 per month of a couple's income with two children is tax-free," he said.

Abela concluded by emphasising that 2026 would be a year of “intense implementation”, with a focus on accelerating the delivery of announced projects whilst maintaining the economic stability which allows such investments.