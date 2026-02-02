Transport Malta carried out 133 roadblocks in 2025

Transport Malta carried out a total of 133 roadblocks during 2025, resulting in hundreds of infringements related to vehicle licensing, insurance and driver documentation, according to figures tabled in parliament.

The data was published in reply to a parliamentary question by PN MP Eve Borg Bonello, who asked Transport Minister Chris Bonett to provide a month-by-month breakdown of inspections carried out by Transport Malta, together with details of breaches and enforcement action taken.

In his reply, Bonett said that a total of 133 roadblocks were conducted on various vehicles throughout 2025.

These inspections led to the identification of 262 vehicles that were operating without a valid licence and insurance.

The checks also uncovered 772 drivers who were found to be driving without a valid licence or insurance, the minister said.

However, the reply did not include a month-by-month breakdown of inspections, nor did it specify how many offenders were able to regularise their position or how many cases led Transport Malta to take further enforcement or legal action, as requested in the parliamentary question.

Transport Malta regularly carries out roadblocks and inspections as part of its enforcement duties to ensure compliance with road traffic laws and vehicle safety regulations.