President will not get involved in chief justice talks, PM says

The appointment of a new chief justice should be decided by parliament, President Myriam Spiteri Debono has told Prime Minister Robert Abela.

The president called both Abela and Opposition Leader Alex Borg to her official residence on Thursday evening as talks to appoint a new chief justice continue.

In comments to journalist after the meeting, Abela said the president told him that the appointment can only be decided by members of parliament.

"She asked us, and I presume she will also ask the Opposition leader, to continue discussions. Tonight, I will invite the Opposition leader to continue our dialogue so that we can select who should be the next chief justice."

In a later statement, the Presiden't Office said that Spiteri Debono held separate meetings with Abela and Borg. "After speaking with the Prime Minister as well as the Leader of the Opposition, the President expresses her conviction that the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition have the necessary wisdom to reach an agreement in the interest of the Courts and the Administration of Justice, the Rule of Law, the State and above all our people."

Earlier on Thursday, Borg asked the president to preside over talks to nominate the next chief justice. He said he wants her to serve as guarantor of the appointment process, and asked that she do the same when the two come to pick an auditor general.

The president intervened in the talks on Wednesday when she called in Borg and Justice Minister Jonathan Attard for a meeting on the appointment.

Since then, parliament discussed, and voted down, a motion to appoint Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera. She is the government’s top pick for the role, while the PN’s preferred candidate is Judge Edwina Grima.

