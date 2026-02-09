Only 22% of Maltese think US is heading in right direction

In a clear indication that Donald Trump remains politically toxic in Malta, only 22% of Maltese respondents believe that, in general, things are going in the right direction in the United States.

By contrast, nearly half (48%) think the US is heading in the wrong direction, while a further 30% were unable to express an opinion.

The findings emerge from the latest Eurobarometer survey published earlier this week, based on interviews with 500 Maltese respondents and carrying a margin of error of 4.4 percentage points.

However, the survey also shows a modest improvement in perceptions since May. The share of Maltese who think the US is moving in the right direction has increased by eight percentage points, while those who believe it is going in the wrong direction decreased by one point. The proportion of respondents expressing no opinion fell by nine points.

The survey was conducted in November, after Foreign Minister Ian Borg nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize and following the start of a fragile ceasefire in Gaza. It also preceded Trump’s latest threats against Danish sovereignty in Greenland, the abduction of Venezuela’s president Nicolas Maduro, and shootings of civilians by ICE agents in Minneapolis.

While the proportion of Maltese who believe the US is heading in the right direction matches the EU average, Malta records a substantially lower share of respondents saying the US is on the wrong track (48%, compared with 65% across the EU). This difference is largely explained by Malta’s higher proportion of uncommitted respondents, which is among the second highest in the EU after Estonia.

Negative views of the US are strongest in Sweden and the Netherlands (both 92%), followed by Denmark (91%). Just 3% of Danes and 5% of Dutch and Swedish respondents think the US is heading in the right direction.

Large majorities also believe the US is on the wrong path in Germany (81%), Luxembourg (80%), Finland (79%), Belgium (79%), Ireland (75%), Austria (72%) and Spain (71%). Lower—but still clear—majorities are recorded in Slovenia (69%), France (67%), Slovakia (62%), Greece (62%) and Italy (58%).

By contrast, majorities believe the US is heading in the right direction in Hungary (55%), Romania (53%) and Poland (50%).

Maltese more optimistic about their own country and the EU

The survey also shows that a relative majority of Maltese (46%) believe their own country is heading in the right direction—down six points since May. Meanwhile, 39% think Malta has taken a wrong turn, up from 32% in May.

Across Europe, Luxembourg and the Czech Republic lead optimism about national direction (both 60%), followed by Ireland (53%). France stands out as the most pessimistic country, with 75% believing their nation is on the wrong track.

Maltese respondents are notably more positive about the European Union: 53% say the EU is heading in the right direction, well above the EU average of 38%, while only 28% believe the bloc is taking a wrong turn.